What was important when searching for Huskers' athletic director? Knowing Nebraska

NU is different, Williams said, and Frost and football administrator Matt Davison — both Husker athletes — insisted the new football building prolong the experience Williams had.

“When you’re in biology lab with Joel Makovicka,” Williams said, “and we’re in study groups and you’re having lunch, sitting at the same training table with football players, the kind of camaraderie and unity of purpose that’s developed when you have that type of environment on a daily basis.”

Husker coaches, Williams said, want a “unified front.” Longevity was important. Clarity from a leader, too.

“I think I can speak for all the coaches that we’d all really like to have leadership where we know what to expect,” Williams said. “Stability can help with that, for sure.”

Nebraska has had little of it in the athletic director spot recently.

While Alberts is the 14th A.D. in the school’s 130-year history, one staff member attending Wednesday's event noted to The World-Herald that Alberts is the fourth since NU joined the Big Ten in 2011. Williams is on her third. She liked her first two — Shawn Eichorst and Moos — even if they couldn’t have been more different.