'Where I Come From': A 2017 interview with now-Husker A.D. Trev Alberts

Four years before he became Nebraska's athletic director, Trev Alberts joined us for a podcast interview.

As part of Dirk Chatelain's "Where I Come From" series, Alberts — who at the time was about eight years into his time at UNO — spoke at length about his life. His time as an All-American at Nebraska, his injury-plagued NFL career, working in the broadcast booth and insight into running the Maverick athletic department.

We're sure to hear more from Alberts in the coming days and weeks now that he's taken over his alma mater. But this interview will provide more insight than anything you'll get today.

Check out the full video at the top of the page, or search "Where I Come From" on your favorite podcast app.

