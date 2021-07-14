 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who was on Nebraska's athletic director search committee?
0 comments
topical
ATHLETICS

Who was on Nebraska's athletic director search committee?

  • Updated
  • 0

Trev Alberts, the newly named Nebraska Athletic Director, gives his top four priorities for the job.

The final decision to hire Trev Alberts as athletic director was ultimately made by UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and University of Nebraska President Tim Carter.

But they also leaned on a 16-person search committee comprised of current and former Husker athletes, coaches and other associated with the athletic department and university.

Here's a list of the members who served on that search committee:

» Kristen Blankley (co-chair), Nebraska professor of law; chair of UNL intercollegiate athletics committee

» Scott Fuess (co-chair), Nebraska professor of economics; faculty athletics representative 

» Austin Allen, current Husker football player

» Jordan Burroughs, former Husker wrestler; Olympic gold medalist

» Tim Clare, Nebraska Regent

» Eric Crouch, former Husker football player; Heisman Trophy winner

» Darin Erstad, former Husker baseball and football player; former head baseball coach

» Charlesette "Charlie" Foster, Nebraska assistant vice chancellor for inclusive student excellence; parent of two former Husker football players

» Bill Jackman, former Husker basketball player

» John Jentz, Nebraska deputy athletic director and chief financial officer

» Taylor Johnson, current Husker track and field athlete

» Peaches James Keaton, former Husker softball player

» Tonn Ostergard, CEO & Chairman of Crete Carrier Corp.

» Jack Stark, Nebraska Regent; former Husker team psychologist

» Ndamukong Suh, former Husker football player

» Amy Williams, current Nebraska head women's basketball coach

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many games could the NBA Finals go?

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert