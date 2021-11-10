 Skip to main content
2022 signee Callin Hake is a 'perfect fit' for Husker women's basketball
Amy Williams and the Nebraska womens basketball team are in the full swing of preseason practice.

Nebraska women’s basketball signed just one player Wednesday — Chanhassen, Minnesota, guard Callin Hake.

“She is going to be a versatile guard that can bring a lot of things to our team on the basketball court,” NU coach Amy Williams said. “I love that she is committed to playing hard on both ends of the court. Not only is Callin the perfect fit for us on the court, but she fits our family. She is not afraid to work and understands how to be a great teammate."

Hake, 5-8, averaged 21.5 points per game last year for Chanhassen — just outside of Minneapolis — and has a chance to reach 2,000 career points in her career. Two national recruiting services have ranked as the Nos. 64 and 98 player in the nation, respectively.

"I chose Nebraska because of the endless opportunities the University has to offer, the coaching staff and their visions and goals, and the tight bond the girls have on and off the court," Hake said. "Also, getting to play in the best conference and go out and battle every single night is something I have always wanted to do."

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

