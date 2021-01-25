6 years after first campus visit, MiCole Cayton will finally take the court for the Huskers

“I always had this love for Nebraska ever since I went on my visit when I was 16 years old,” Cayton said last April. “I’ve always loved everything about it — the facilities, the coaches, the people you’re surrounded by, the fans, the atmosphere — and you know what, it’s my time to come back. I talked to my dad about it, going through the recruiting process again, and I said, ‘Nebraska is where it’s going to be.’ It’s time for me to venture off and be away from my family and get focused with basketball.”