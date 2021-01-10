 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9-0 run in fourth quarter helps Husker women upset No. 23 Michigan State
0 comments
BASKETBALL

9-0 run in fourth quarter helps Husker women upset No. 23 Michigan State

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter propelled the Nebraska women to a 68-64 upset over No. 23 Michigan State on Sunday afternoon.

Sam Haiby converted a three-point play with 3:32 left, capping the Nebraska run that turned a four-point deficit into a 63-58 lead. NU hit three free throws in the final 30 seconds to secure the win.

Nebraska led 30-20 midway through the second quarter, but the Spartans outscored NU 16-4 to start the second half to regain the lead. Neither team led by more than five points over the final 19 minutes.

Isabelle Bourne led Nebraska with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Haiby added 11 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Bella Cravens nearly had a double-double as well. She had nine points and nine rebounds.

Nebraska (6-4) returns to action Saturday at home against Ohio State.

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska women's basketball team

1 of 11
0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert