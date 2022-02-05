After going 4-0 in a homestand, Nebraska takes on No. 17 Maryland

LINCOLN — Four home games, four of the Big Ten's bottom-half opponents, four wins.
The Nebraska women’s team checked every item off of its grocery list the past eight days, and it earned players a reward Friday. A day off.
“There’s a lot of tiredness,” forward Issie Bourne admitted after NU’s 76-61 win over Penn State Thursday night. “Yeah.”
“Yeah,” freshman Allison Weidner agreed.
“Yeah,” freshman Alexis Markowski said.
They laughed and smiled. They accomplished something in holding serve during the homestand.
Nebraska played the Nos. 8, 10, 12 and 14 teams in the league and beat them all by double digits, protecting its top-20 NET ranking and steadying the ship after three straight losses and a COVID-19 pause. The NCAA tournament profile looks good — a No. 7 seed projection by ESPN — and the Huskers haven’t sustained any significant injuries. Rotating 13 players in a game helps with wear and tear.
“I like our depth, I like our versatility, and that helps in any case with any team we’re going up against,” coach Amy Williams said after the Penn State win.
Good thing she does. NU is about to play four games in eight days again. Only this time, the competition is much stronger.
The stretch starts noon Sunday at No. 17 Maryland. The Huskers have never beaten the Terrapins, so that’s a hurdle unto itself. Next, NU travels Thursday to No. 23 Ohio State. After a road game at Illinois on Saturday — rescheduled from a previous postponement — Nebraska returns home on Valentine’s Day to play No. 5 Indiana.
Williams’ team didn’t stub its toe banging around in the Big Ten’s basement. Now it takes on some of the league’s penthouse programs.
Maryland, which has won six conference titles since joining in 2014, lacks NU’s depth but boasts three former five-star recruits in its starting five. The best of them, 6-foot-3 forward Angel Reese, averages 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds. The sophomore can guard any position, too. Her teammates can as well.
“Some of the things they do defensively — switching all screens (at all positions) — is not something we seen out of other teams but most definitely something we’ve seen out of them in the past,” Williams said.
During Williams’ tenure, Maryland’s offense has been the bigger problem.
The Terrapins have averaged 87 points in their past five games against the Huskers. That includes a 83-73 win in last year’s Big Ten tournament. Nebraska went blow-for-blow until the five-minute mark, when UM finished the game on a 15-5 run. All of the key pieces from that Maryland team are back.
The results haven’t been quite the same though. The Terps are 16-6 overall and 8-3 in the Big Ten, with decisive losses to Michigan, Indiana and Ohio State, which occupy the Nos. 1, 2 and 4 spots in the league. Maryland is fourth, too, and is on a four-game winning streak.
Nebraska, 17-4 and 6-4, is tied for sixth with Michigan State, which owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. NU has one Quadrant 1 win, though — the home blowout of Michigan — and the next eight days represent the team’s best chance to get a second.
Williams likes what she has seen of a Nebraska team that handles late-game pressure well. In two of NU’s four most recent wins, the Huskers iced fourth-quarter dead heats with superior shotmaking and surges from Markowski and Weidner.
“We know there’s going to be a lot of close ballgames in the Big Ten Conference, so our ability to not freeze up, tense up, and stay loose and confident and focused during those moments is going to be critical,” Williams said.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH