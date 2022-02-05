After going 4-0 in a homestand, Nebraska takes on No. 17 Maryland

The stretch starts noon Sunday at No. 17 Maryland. The Huskers have never beaten the Terrapins, so that’s a hurdle unto itself. Next, NU travels Thursday to No. 23 Ohio State. After a road game at Illinois on Saturday — rescheduled from a previous postponement — Nebraska returns home on Valentine’s Day to play No. 5 Indiana.

Williams’ team didn’t stub its toe banging around in the Big Ten’s basement. Now it takes on some of the league’s penthouse programs.

Maryland, which has won six conference titles since joining in 2014, lacks NU’s depth but boasts three former five-star recruits in its starting five. The best of them, 6-foot-3 forward Angel Reese, averages 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds. The sophomore can guard any position, too. Her teammates can as well.

“Some of the things they do defensively — switching all screens (at all positions) — is not something we seen out of other teams but most definitely something we’ve seen out of them in the past,” Williams said.

During Williams’ tenure, Maryland’s offense has been the bigger problem.