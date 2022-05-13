After long suspension, assistant Chuck Love leaves Nebraska women's basketball team

LINCOLN - Former Nebraska women's basketball assistant Chuck Love, suspended with pay from the Husker team since mid-February, announced on social media Friday he was no longer with the school.

Love, who had been an assistant under coach Amy Williams since her arrival at NU, referenced his ten years with Williams, calling her "one of the best people in the business." He wrote it was an "honor" to have been a part of the "such an amazing and supportive coaching staff."

"That said, I have come to the decision to move on and be with family and explore other opportunities," Love wrote in the tweet. "I will never forget how amazing this fan base has been."

On Feb. 19, NU both suspended Love and removed a player, guard Ashley Scoggin, from the roster. The suspension and removal were connected, the World-Herald has learned from several sources, and related to an incident that happened Feb. 17 at Penn State, when Love didn't coach and Scoggin didn't play in the game. She sat in the arena as the Huskers lost to the Nittany Lions, but not on the bench.

Scoggin, who has eligibility remaining, is not necessarily expected to return to Nebraska's program, though the school would honor her scholarship through graduation, a spokesman told the World-Herald.

Williams, who employed with Love at both South Dakota and Nebraska, has declined detailed comment on either Love or Scoggin's situation since Feb. 19. NU had two full-time assistants, Tom Goehle and Tandem Mays, since that time. Video coordinator Logan Seiser had moved into a bench coaching role in Love's absence.

A request for comment from Nebraska athletics and Williams is pending.

This story will be updated.

