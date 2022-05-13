After long suspension, assistant Chuck Love resigns from Nebraska women's basketball team

LINCOLN — Former Nebraska women's basketball assistant Chuck Love, suspended with pay from the team since mid-February, announced on social media Friday he was no longer with the school.

Love, who had been an assistant under coach Amy Williams since her arrival at NU, referenced his 10 years with Williams, calling her "one of the best people in the business." He wrote that it was an "honor" to have been a part of "such an amazing and supportive coaching staff."

"That said, I have come to the decision to move on and be with family and explore other opportunities," Love tweeted. "I will never forget how amazing this fan base has been."

Both coach and Nebraska confirmed Love resigned from the school.

On Feb. 19, NU suspended Love and removed guard Ashley Scoggin from the roster. The suspension and removal were connected, The World-Herald learned from several sources, and related to an incident that happened Feb. 17 at Penn State, when Love didn't coach and Scoggin didn't play in the game. She sat in the arena as the Huskers lost to the Nittany Lions, but not on the bench.

Scoggin, who has eligibility remaining, is not expected to return to the program, though NU would honor her scholarship through graduation, a spokesman told The World-Herald.

Williams, who employed Love at South Dakota and Nebraska, declined detailed comment on either Love or Scoggin's situation since Feb. 19. NU had two full-time assistants, Tom Goehle and Tandem Mays, since that time. Video coordinator Logan Seiser moved into a bench coaching role in Love's absence.

A request for comment from Nebraska athletics and Williams is pending.

