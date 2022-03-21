After strong season ends sour, Amy Williams, Huskers seeking to build on success

LINCOLN – After Gonzaga ended her team’s season in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams called it the “game within a game.” In some ways, it has been the game within Williams’ entire tenure at NU.

Rebounding.

When the Huskers win on the boards, they can beat top-10 teams. When they don’t, they lose 68-55 to Gonzaga. The Bulldogs only made five 3-pointers to Nebraska’s nine. They only made four more free throws. Mostly, they got 14 second-chance points. NU had just three.

The 24-9 Huskers had their best season under Williams, but it ended on a sour note.

“I told our team in the locker room after this game is to just bottle up that — just that pain that they're feeling,” Williams said Friday. “That yucky kind of just feeling in your gut. Just bottle that up and let's use that to fuel our fire as we continue to build for the future.”

In the next sentence, Williams said NU’s future is “bright.” She has a strong case to make.

It’s possible all five starters return from a team that grabbed a No. 8 seed in the Big Dance. That includes Big Ten freshman of the year Alexis Markowski, Big Ten All-Defense guard Jaz Shelley and four-year starter Sam Haiby, who, due to NCAA COVID-related rules, can have a fifth scholarship year if she wishes.

“We have a lot of incredibly talented young players coming back that are going to learn from this experience and continue to find ways to improve and help our program get better,” Williams said.

On the right night this season, Nebraska’s roster was as good as almost any in the Big Ten, as seen by the wins over Michigan and Indiana, both top-10 teams at the time, and the win over Creighton, now a Sweet 16 program. On those nights — all at home, where the team finished 16-1 — NU’s defense and rebounding were locked in.

When it wasn’t — at Michigan State, in three losses to Iowa, against Gonzaga in Louisville — the Huskers faltered.

“Rebounding is a lot of heart, and I think at times they just wanted it more and were super physical,” Haiby said after the Gonzaga loss. “We knew that going in, and we just needed to take that into consideration and have all five of us want to rebound.”

Williams has preached the rebounding message hard since the last NCAA tournament loss to Arizona State in 2018. The bigger, more athletic Sun Devils pounded NU on the boards to such a degree that Williams built the team’s 2018-19 identity around it.

After three middling seasons — 14-16, 17-13 and 13-13 — Nebraska found its stride again this season. Shelley’s addition from Oregon was a primary catalyst. She gave NU the true point guard it lacked, averaging 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists per game. She has two seasons of eligibility left.

Markowski, meanwhile, began the season on the bench before elevating to the starting role on Jan. 4, when the Huskers stunned Michigan. She finished the season averaging 12.8 points and eight rebounds per game, but her last three performances — when she made a combined 5 of 22 shots — show their growth to be made in the offseason.

“I need to do a lot of things to get better,” Markowski said. “Just everything. Personally, I want to be more dominant than I am. I want to be really good, and I know I've got to put in the work in this off-season if I want to do the things I want to do.”

Other starters Isabelle Bourne and Allison Weidner improved as the season progressed until the NCAA game, when both struggled. Off the bench, the Huskers must first see if MiCole Cayton and Bella Cravens are returning for another season while developing youngsters like Annika Stewart, Kendall Moriarty, Kendall Coley and Tatiana Popa, who redshirted in 2021-22.

NU adds two recruits: Suburban Minneapolis guard Callin Hake; and 6-foot-6 Ogden, Utah, center Maggie Mendelson, who will play volleyball and basketball for the Huskers. Given the annual success of John Cook’s volleyball program, it’s unlikely Mendelson shifts over to hoops much before the Big Ten slate next season.

More offseason storylines:

Answering a key staff question: Nebraska has to complete its investigation into suspended assistant coach Chuck Love and arrive at either a settlement or a firing for cause, since it’s unlikely Love ever ends up on an NU sideline again. His suspension is tied to the removal of Ashley Scoggin from the Husker team, sources can confirm, and his status should have resolution soon. Scoggin has not thus far responded to reporter requests for comment, but she — or a representative of hers — could still talk on her radio show, which has been on hiatus since her removal.

Seniors or see-you-later: Three Huskers — Haiby, MiCole Cayton and Bella Cravens — have the option of returning for another year or leaving. Haiby is the one to watch most closely — “I have some things to think about” is how she termed her decision in Louisville — but Cravens and Cayton were valuable role players.

Long-term injury report: Two more Huskers, Trinity Brady and Nailiah Dillard, effectively missed the last two seasons with injuries. Will they medically retire or rejoin the rotation. Brady is an offensive sparkplug, while Dillard was recruited to be a defensive stopper.

Transfer portal additions and subtractions: While NU may not grab another Shelley in the portal, her success at NU should give potential transfers confidence of their chances to succeed in Lincoln. Is there a women’s equivalent of Sam Griesel, the North Dakota State star and native Nebraskan who transferred back to Nebraska for his final year? Could the Huskers lose one or more players from this year’s roster? Haiby’s decision could affect that equation. If she returns — which Nebraska wants — that’s a lot of minutes a current backup won’t get.

Crafting a next-step nonconference schedule: Williams and Co. loaded up on home games and opted for a smaller, softer holiday tournament to complete an undefeated non-league slate. That schedule helped in developing chemistry on a young team still learning how to play together. Next season, Nebraska can turn up dial on difficulty. Does Williams opt for Big 12 foes? Sweet 16 participant South Dakota? Since the Big Ten-ACC game should happen in Lincoln, Nebraska can hunt for a hard road game.

