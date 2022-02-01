Alexis Markowski notches third double-double in Huskers' win over Rutgers

LINCOLN – Much like the temperature outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Huskers’ offense was cold all night long.
With just over two minutes left in the first half, freshman guard Kendall Moriarty had an open look for three, and the ball did everything it could to stay out. The ball took a spin around the rim before falling to the court, a perfect symbol for Nebraska’s offense Tuesday night.
Even though Nebraska (16-4, 5-4) only mustered 27.9% (17-61) shooting from the field, they were able to take down Rutgers (7-16, 0-11) by a score of 50-38. Rutgers, who shot 32.7% (16-49) from the field, kept fighting back but could never quite catch the Huskers.
Freshman forward Alexis Markowski notched her third double-double of the season and led the Huskers in scoring with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Markowski now has eight straight games of double-digit points. Junior guard Sam Haiby had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Rutgers was led by graduate forward Osh Brown, Rutgers leading scorer on the season, who had her first triple-double on the season. Brown finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
But even with the cold offensive display, Nebraska played strong defense all night long and forced 22 Rutgers turnovers.
Offensively, the Huskers opened the first quarter with just five points in the first 5:15. The offense was able to find some rhythm to close out the quarter 16-10.
The second quarter was even worse for the Huskers, who shot 3-15 (20%) in the frame. But even with those numbers, they grew their halftime lead by three points, going into the locker rooms up 27-18.
The poor offense only continued in the third. Rutgers began to heat up and cut the lead all the way down to six by the end of the quarter.
Early in the fourth, Brown was able to get a big layup off an offensive rebound which cut the Husker lead to four. Rutgers quickly followed with another basket to make it 36-34, before Haiby nailed her second three of the night to bring the Husker lead to five. Shelley followed with another big three and PBA erupted.
Rutgers never got close after that.
Nebraska won the free throw line battle, going 10-13 while Rutgers shot 5-12. The Huskers, while not efficiently, knocked down 6-31 (19.4%) threes compared to Rutgers 1-8 (12.5%). Without winning those two battles, it’s very possible Rutgers would have won their first conference game of the year.
Nebraska will play the final contest of their four-game homestand against Penn State (9-11, 3-7) Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
