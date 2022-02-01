Alexis Markowski notches third double-double in Huskers' win over Rutgers

Offensively, the Huskers opened the first quarter with just five points in the first 5:15. The offense was able to find some rhythm to close out the quarter 16-10.

The second quarter was even worse for the Huskers, who shot 3-15 (20%) in the frame. But even with those numbers, they grew their halftime lead by three points, going into the locker rooms up 27-18.

The poor offense only continued in the third. Rutgers began to heat up and cut the lead all the way down to six by the end of the quarter.

Early in the fourth, Brown was able to get a big layup off an offensive rebound which cut the Husker lead to four. Rutgers quickly followed with another basket to make it 36-34, before Haiby nailed her second three of the night to bring the Husker lead to five. Shelley followed with another big three and PBA erupted.

Rutgers never got close after that.

Nebraska won the free throw line battle, going 10-13 while Rutgers shot 5-12. The Huskers, while not efficiently, knocked down 6-31 (19.4%) threes compared to Rutgers 1-8 (12.5%). Without winning those two battles, it’s very possible Rutgers would have won their first conference game of the year.