Allison Weidner is proof of the Huskers' strength in numbers

LINCOLN — Strength in numbers has helped launch Nebraska women’s basketball to a 17-5 record so far this season.
Thirteen players have appeared in 12 or more games this season. In seemingly every game one or more players come off the bench and make an impact, and it can be any player on any night.
And lately one of those key players has been freshman guard Allison Weidner, a Humphrey St. Francis graduate.
Weidner scored a career-high 14 points against Purdue on Jan. 30. Four days later she matched it against Penn State, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter to help secure the Husker win.
For Weidner, generating production off the bench is all about staying ready and having confidence.
“I think I have been a little more aggressive in my play,” Weidner said. “Getting to the basket, getting myself to the free-throw line and finishing through contact. I think it’s all from being a little more confident and a little more aggressive.”
Because of the team depth, there is always competition during games, Weidner said, with "compete and connect” becoming their motto. Those two traits help the team prepare for big moments, something they will face a lot of over the next few weeks.
“It makes it easier. We push each other every day,” Weidner said. “It’s constantly a grind and we’re always trying to get better.”
The Huskers are currently in a stretch of eight games in 19 days that started Jan. 27 when the team returned from their COVID pause. Depth is now more important than ever as Nebraska plays at No. 21 Ohio State Thursday night.
“I think that’s also something that is really special about our team and the depth that we have," Weidner said. "It helps us a little bit with this stretch of games, whereas some teams that don’t have as much depth, it might not be as easy for them.”
Weidner is always looking to help fuel the team, no matter how big or small of an impact.
“Just every opportunity I get I try to be a spark and make an impact in the game and contribute any way I can,” she said.
She's made some key defensive plays too, especially in crunch time. Against Penn State she had a big fourth-quarter steal she turned into a layup that helped ice the Husker win.
“I take a lot of pride in defense,” she said. “Our team, we love to be very aggressive on defense. For me personally, I like to make offense out of defense.”
Husker coach Amy Williams has also been impressed Weidner's play, especially in the Penn State game.
“I thought Allison sparked us, obviously offensively but also with the big play in transition just coming away with the steal and a few deflections,” Williams said.
While she is excited to see what the team can do down the stretch, this whole season has been a dream come true for Weidner, who grew up watching Nebraska play.
“It’s really special. I’ve always dreamed of playing for Nebraska and to be making an impact and contributing, it means a lot to me,” she said.