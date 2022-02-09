Allison Weidner is proof of the Huskers' strength in numbers

“It makes it easier. We push each other every day,” Weidner said. “It’s constantly a grind and we’re always trying to get better.”

The Huskers are currently in a stretch of eight games in 19 days that started Jan. 27 when the team returned from their COVID pause. Depth is now more important than ever as Nebraska plays at No. 21 Ohio State Thursday night.

“I think that’s also something that is really special about our team and the depth that we have," Weidner said. "It helps us a little bit with this stretch of games, whereas some teams that don’t have as much depth, it might not be as easy for them.”

Weidner is always looking to help fuel the team, no matter how big or small of an impact.

“Just every opportunity I get I try to be a spark and make an impact in the game and contribute any way I can,” she said.

She's made some key defensive plays too, especially in crunch time. Against Penn State she had a big fourth-quarter steal she turned into a layup that helped ice the Husker win.