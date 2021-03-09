Amy Williams and Huskers open Big Ten tourney with Minnesota, a team they know well

In Indianapolis, the Huskers are looking for a consistent effort.

“We know that we're going to have to play a well-balanced game and be able to be great in all areas,” Williams said. “We’re not going to be able to give up a huge game from behind the arc for them and still win. Even if we do take care of that, we're not going to be able to give up a bunch of offensive rebounds and second-chance points and paint points and still win.”

In both matchups, Nebraska only had one of their top rebounders. Bourne, who averages 7.9 rebounds per game, sat out the first game due to an ankle injury, and Bella Cravens (7.5 rpg) had a foot injury the second game.

Both Cravens and Bourne are available Wednesday, and Williams said she expects them to boost the Huskers in the rebounding department.

“They produce the most rebounds per minute and are good complements to each other in that area,” Williams said. “So that's something that we've noticed that when we do have both of those two players in the lineup, we seem to do much better taking care of that area of the game.”