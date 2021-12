Amy Williams earns national coaching honor; BTN adds another Husker broadcast

LINCOLN — Though the Nebraska women's basketball team hasn't entered the Associated Press Top 25, the Big Ten Network and another national website showed the Huskers some attention Monday.

The Huskers’ Dec. 30 game at Michigan State will now be televised on BTN, and tipoff has been moved from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Four of NU’s next five games will be on BTN, and the Jan. 9 game against Iowa will air on FS1.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams was recognized Monday by ESPN as national coach of the week. Williams has the Huskers off to a 12-0 start, their best since joining the Big Ten and their best overall since the 2009-10 season.

The Huskers moved up one spot in this week’s AP poll to 29th. Five Big Ten teams — Maryland (6), Indiana (8), Michigan (9), Iowa (21) and Ohio State (25) — are ranked in the top 25.

The coaches poll, which will be updated Tuesday, had Nebraska 27th last week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.