Amy Williams finds 'silver lining' as COVID, injuries disrupt practice for Husker women

LINCOLN — Count the Nebraska women’s basketball team among the Husker programs who have been hit by the coronavirus.

“We’ve definitely been affected,” Williams said Wednesday in an interview with The World-Herald. She declined to say who had contracted the virus or how many had it aside from standout center Kate Cain, who announced last spring she got COVID and has long recovered from it.

Injuries, including some that lingered from years past, have cut into NU’s practice roster, as well. The frontcourt — Cain, Isabelle Bourne, Bella Cravens and Annika Stewart — has been relatively intact for training camp. The backcourt, where Nebraska is looking for players to complement junior captain Sam Haiby, has been a constant shuffle.

Bourne, the rare sophomore captain, said Wednesday the practice roster got as small as six recently.

“COVID is kind of crazy now in the US,” said Bourne, an Australian who spent most of her summer back home in quarantine and government-mandated lockdown, shooting hoops in her backyard. “You can’t help when someone gets it on the team. It’s going to happen. Just being able to accept that and push those who practice to work hard will make our team better.”