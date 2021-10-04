Amy Williams has plenty of scorers. But who is the Huskers' defensive stopper?

With Williams' most-experience roster, Nebraska hopes to reverse its three-year trend of up-and-down performances — 14-16 in 2019, 17-13 in 2020 and 13-13 in 2021.

Nebraska only lost center Kate Cain from last season. Cain was the school’s career-leading shot blocker, so NU won’t have the benefit of her ability to stop plays at the rim. Williams said Nebraska’s defense will be more aggressive on the perimeter and go for more steals. Williams may also have some posts fronting opposing centers.

More notes from Monday's press conference:

» Guard Nailah Dillard tore her ACL and will miss the season. She missed all of last season after undergoing hip surgery.

Nebraska will redshirt 6-foot-5 center Tatiana Popa as well.

NU should have the rest of its roster ready to roll for the season, Williams said.

» NU’s five-player freshman class is full of personality, Williams said, particularly Lincoln Pius X graduate Alexis Markowski, who told Williams “15 times” in a preseason meeting that she just wants to win.

» The Huskers will hold a closed scrimmage against UNO before hosting Midland University for a Nov. 1 exhibition.