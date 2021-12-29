Amy Williams has undefeated Huskers ready for the grind of Big Ten play

First up: A Thursday afternoon road trip to 7-6 Michigan State, which has dropped four of its last five against strong teams and lost a point guard to the transfer portal in the process. That’d be Alyza Winston, who had been averaging 12.2 points per game before leaving 10 games into the season. Before that, MSU lost two other key players to season-ending injuries, leaving the Spartan rotation at seven.

Nebraska (12-0), meanwhile, has 11 players averaging double-digit minutes each game and no Husker playing more than Jaz Shelley’s 26.8 per game. It’s a major contrast to last season, when NU had three players averaging more than 30 minutes per game and a fourth at 29 per game.

A short bench is not always a sign of struggle — NU’s 26-win team in 2014 routinely played eight with four averaging more than 30 minutes per game — but Williams has long wanted depth to match her preferred style of play. Lots of possessions. Lots of 3s. Perimeter pressure from the guards when there’s the depth to do it.

And so far in 2021, the depth has been there.