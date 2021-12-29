Amy Williams has undefeated Huskers ready for the grind of Big Ten play

LINCOLN — Amy Williams never looks too far ahead on her team’s schedule, so before the Nebraska women’s basketball team went on holiday break, she said she knew little about the strength of the Big Ten, which boasted — then and now — five teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.
“I’ve tried to stay focused on the next opponent, but just watching the scores and some of the games you see live on TV, it’s going to be a grind,” Williams said Dec. 21 before NU dispatched Wyoming to finish nonconference play undefeated.
The Big Ten grind is here, and the conference hasn’t always been kind to Husker.
NU is 40-48 under Williams in the league, not counting conference tournament games. Just once in her tenure has Nebraska finished above .500 in the regular season, and the first three weeks of the slate — presuming all games are played despite a spike in positive COVID-19 tests — are a bear.
Five games total. Three on the road. Four against currently ranked teams. Two against rival Iowa.
If there were questions about the strength of NU’s nonconference schedule — which featured wins over potential NCAA tournament teams Creighton, Wake Forest and Drake — they’ll get answered before players start classes for the spring semester.
First up: A Thursday afternoon road trip to 7-6 Michigan State, which has dropped four of its last five against strong teams and lost a point guard to the transfer portal in the process. That’d be Alyza Winston, who had been averaging 12.2 points per game before leaving 10 games into the season. Before that, MSU lost two other key players to season-ending injuries, leaving the Spartan rotation at seven.
Nebraska (12-0), meanwhile, has 11 players averaging double-digit minutes each game and no Husker playing more than Jaz Shelley’s 26.8 per game. It’s a major contrast to last season, when NU had three players averaging more than 30 minutes per game and a fourth at 29 per game.
A short bench is not always a sign of struggle — NU’s 26-win team in 2014 routinely played eight with four averaging more than 30 minutes per game — but Williams has long wanted depth to match her preferred style of play. Lots of possessions. Lots of 3s. Perimeter pressure from the guards when there’s the depth to do it.
And so far in 2021, the depth has been there.
NU leads the Big Ten in 3-point field goal defense (24.9%) and overall field goal defense (32.8%). The Huskers hit 8.8 3s per game — tops in the league. Even without Kate Cain — the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots — Nebraska is second in the Big Ten in blocks at 5.75 per game.
“They’re capable of greatness, they’re fighters, they’re gonna fight, and I think we’ve got great versatility,” Williams said after NU beat Wyoming.
Other items to watch in the Big Ten:
» League's best: Maryland, Indiana and Michigan are ranked in the top 10 of national polls. All three fall short of the sport’s top tier — which in 2021-22 includes South Carolina, Louisville, NC State, Stanford and Arizona — but they’ll be considered the Big Ten favorites based on elite returning talent.
Michigan has the league’s best frontcourt player in Naz Hillmon, though Maryland’s Angel Reese, who missed 14 games last season as a five-star freshman, is close.
Indiana has the seasoned trio of Makenzie Holmes, Grace Berger and Ali Patberg, who were either first-team or second-team All-Big Ten last season.
The Huskers play four games against those teams. Michigan and Nebraska have had memorable, back-and-forth battles for years. NU is winless against Maryland and hasn’t beaten Indiana since 2017.
» 20-win mark?: Six teams — Michigan State, Penn State, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Rutgers — have 7-5 records or worse headed into league play. NU plays nine more games against them, and already beat Minnesota on the road.
A full sweep there — highly unlikely — would put Nebraska over 20 wins.
» Hawkeye schedule: Iowa and first-team All-America guard Caitlin Clark have had multiple games canceled due to COVID. The Hawkeyes are 6-3 after a 74-73 loss to IUPUI but still ranked in the AP and coaches polls.
Clark, whose range extends to the half-court line, shot 40.6% from 3 last year. This year, she’s shooting 25% from beyond the arc. Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock, who shot 47.1% and 45.1% from 3 last year, are shooting 43.8% and 37.1%.
» Tourney time: The Big Ten tournament begins March 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The NCAA tournament starts March 18 with four-team pods at the top 16 seeds.
Nebraska is projected to be on the cusp of that — a five seed now according to ESPN — with regionals in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Greensboro, North Carolina; Spokane, Washington; and Wichita, Kansas. The Final Four is in Minneapolis at the Target Center.
Projected starting lineups
Michigan State (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten)
F Tamara Farquhar 6-0 Sr. 5.2 ppg
F Alisia Smith 6-3 Sr. 6.8
G DeeDee Hagermann 5-7 Fr. 8.7
G Matilda Ekh 6-0 Fr. 10.0
G Nia Clouden 5-8 Sr. 21.8
Nebraska (12-0, 1-0)
F Bella Cravens 6-3 Jr. 7.7
F Isabelle Bourne 6-2 So. 10.6
G Jaz Shelley 5-9 So. 14.5
G Ashley Scoggin 5-7 So. 8.9
G Sam Haiby 5-9 Jr. 9.8
