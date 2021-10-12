Amy Williams' most experienced Husker squad is 'on a mission' to play in March

INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska coach Amy Williams has always looked forward to March.

The basketball is better; the stakes are higher; the emotions run deeper. But the ambiance loses its luster when Williams watches from her couch instead of the sidelines.

“It’s not quite as enjoyable,” Williams said at last week’s Big Ten media day. “March Madness has been a special time of year that I get excited for, but it’s so much more enjoyable to be a part of that and be experiencing that firsthand. So that’s something that we’re on a mission to make sure we’re there.”

Williams thinks the Huskers have the pieces to fulfill their mission this season. Nebraska returns 11 players from last season’s NIT quarterfinalist, which makes this the most experienced team she’s coached.

With that experience comes chemistry. Williams has facilitated togetherness by starting book clubs across the roster. Each class reads a different book, and each discussion group is overseen by a different coach. Williams leads the freshmen, who are reading “The Energy Bus” by Jon Gordon.

“I think that book sets the foundation,” Williams said. “We know how important it’s going to be that those guys bring energy for us every day. We’ve noticed they have a natural energy about them.”