Amy Williams' short bench gives Nebraska freshmen a chance to grow up fast

LINCOLN - Never in Whitney Brown’s wildest dreams did she expect this.

She left her hometown of Grand Island, Nebraska, to walk on the Husker women’s basketball team, and she played 28 minutes in NU’s 63-55 upset over 15th-ranked Ohio State as a true freshman.

“I’m glad to be thrown into situations like that,” Brown said Saturday. “I’m very happy with Coach (Amy Williams) being able to trust me like that.”

She contributed a career-high 14 points, sinking four 3-pointers, against the Buckeyes (7-1, 3-1). The 5-foot-8 guard holds the team-high percentage for shooting behind the arc (39.1%) while averaging 17 minutes per game.

Nebraska (7-4, 5-3) has been struck by injury and usually only has seven or eight players. Williams has been forced to lean on her three freshmen, including Brown, guard Ruby Porter and forward Annika Stewart.

This group isn’t shying away from the challenge.

“We may take a day off here or there and all of the sudden when I’m in my office, I’ll hear shoes squeaking and balls bouncing,” Williams said after Saturday’s game. “I peak out there and our three freshmen are playing three-on-three with three of our scout guys and getting after it even on our day off.