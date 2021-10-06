Amy Williams' sixth Husker squad features 'fighters' and 'a lot of energy'

“She’s a very competitive young lady and she wants to do whatever she can do to help us win,” Williams said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s in a rebounding drill in practice or if it’s going to be against Maryland in Big Ten play. She wants to win.”

So does Haiby who, in her fourth year, has yet to play in the NCAA tournament. She averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. Haiby ranks among the league’s best at getting to the rim and shot 37.4% from 3-point range. She’d like make more shots in area between the hoop and the arc.

“My main point of emphasis is going to be my mid-range game, developing that in practice,” Haiby said. “Fifteen feet — hitting it off the dribble. Obviously I want to get to the basket most of the time, but when teams are sagging off, I’ve got to be able to be versatile.”

Haiby played point guard for much of last season; in 2021-2022, she’ll be able to play off the ball more thanks to the addition of Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley, whom Williams labels a “true” point guard. Shelley, a native Australian who is close friends with Bourne, is a career 38.6% 3-point shooter, as well.