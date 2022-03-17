An attention-getter on and off the court, Jaz Shelley helps lead Nebraska into the Big Dance

LINCOLN — Four words. Her full name. introductions, even in classrooms on campus.

“Are you Jaz Shelley?”

That’s life for the point guard who helped deliver Nebraska’s first NCAA Tournament berth in four years. A recent recruiting commit to the team admitted she "fan-girled” upon meeting Shelley.

Her name doesn’t hurt, of course. It’s catchy, memorable. But Shelley’s all-around game is the real attention-grabber.

As NU prepares to play Gonzaga in Friday’s first round, the 5-foot-9 sophomore leads the Huskers in points per game (13.1), assists (5.03), steals (1.75), minutes (30.9) and, yes, even blocks. She set the single-game school record for 3-pointers with nine in the Big Ten Tournament, and her no-look passes have become part of her signature.

And it’s the decisions she doesn’t make — to drive heedlessly into the lane, to force a bad shot too early in the clock, to commit a bad foul — that stand out, too. Shelley can push the ball as fast anyone — it’s her preference, frankly, and what she did growing up in Moe, Australia — but she’s learned when and how to look to coach Amy Williams, call a play and take the car out of fifth gear.

She’s a point guard. Not a guard playing the point. A point guard.

“It comes with a little IQ — if we’ve gone in transition down the court three or four possessions in a row and we’ve scored nothing, I recognize the need to slow it down to run a set,” Shelley said before the Huskers took off for Louisville, site of their first-round game. “But when we need a quick score, and there’s numbers, I watch my bigs to see how quickly they run down the floor and how many shooters are spotting up on the weakside.”

It’s what Williams expected when Shelley transferred to NU from Oregon in the offseason. Williams, whose staff has recruited Australia for years, had wanted Shelley three years ago. But Shelley picked Oregon, where she could learn under Sabrina Ionescu, the Duck star who’s now in the WNBA.

Had COVID not canceled the tournament, Oregon may have won the national title in Shelley’s first year, which doubled as the last for Ionescu. In Shelley’ second year, she battled injuries as Oregon made the Sweet 16. Shelley sought a change. A different vibe. Perhaps a team with Australians, too. One with her friends.

Nebraska fit that bill. Shelley and NU forward Issie Bourne had played club basketball together. She knew Ruby Porter, too. They have a Australian lingo. They like the same foods. Shelley picked Nebraska, seeing a program, she said, that could win big with a few more pieces.

Before the season, Williams spoke of Shelley in unique terms — “a blessing” — that foreshadowed her impact. In her fifth game at NU, Shelley had a triple-double. In her sixth, she scored 30 points — almost half of her team’s production — in a 65-53 win over Drexel. NU won its first 12 games. Shelley won over fans and became one of the team’s leaders.

“We knew she was a great player,” Williams said. “I think she’s exceeded my expectations in just what type of teammate she is, how tremendous she’s been in really ingraining herself in improving our team’s culture.”

Williams, in turn, has challenged Shelley to get better. A scoring talent at Oregon became at Nebraska a well-rounded paragon of consistency.

“Rebounding — I had no idea,” said Shelley, noting her surprise at her rebounding skill. “Playing defense — we kind of sat in a zone at my last school. Being able to get up the floor and play defense. (Williams) has kind of given me of taking the best off guard, which has been something I’ve taken under my wing and liked doing.”

Makes it look easy, too. Shelley’s stat lines are met how she plays, changing tempos, floating layups high over opponents’ hands, shooting rainbow 3s from 25 feet, tossing passes that look like mistakes until they landed into a (sometimes unsuspecting) teammate’s hands. And Shelley rarely shows when she’s frustrated.

Behind the scenes, Williams sees the player who can be hard on herself. Early in year, Shelley had a bad shooting game, and Williams had come early to her office, which is close to NU’s practice facility. Shelley had turned on the lights and was shooting, trying to work out any kinks.

“That’s where that fire burns,” Williams said. “She’s got great composure about her, she’s got great imposition on the court, she never gets super rattled, but she has that fire that burns, and you can see that by the commitment she makes and the work ethic she has off the court.”

It earned her a spot on the Big Ten’s All-Defense team and the league’s second team overall. Fans pay attention, too. She’s sure to see a few in Louisville on Friday afternoon as NU tips off. Husker Nation, she said with a grin, is “kinda nuts.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.