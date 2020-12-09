Annika Stewart is pacing Husker women's offense but has plenty to work on before Big Ten play

But the sisters are different kinds of players. At 6-2, Hannah is “more of an undersized post,” she said.

And Annika? “She’s more of an oversized guard.”

Annika (AH-nick-uh) made first-team all-state last season and helped Wayzata High finish third in Minnesota’s largest class. She averaged 20 points and 8.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from 3-point range and 89.5% at the foul line.

She played with and against major-college recruits, including Paige Bueckers of nationally ranked Hopkins High of Minnetonka, the Gatorade national player of the year and a UConn recruit.

Still, Hannah wondered how her sister’s first college game would go. Then Annika went 2 for 2 from 3-point range in a win over Oral Roberts.

“After she hits that first 3, I was like ‘Why did I have any doubts?’” Hannah said. “She has always had absolutely incredible confidence on the court.”

Williams said her freshman’s confidence is well earned.

“If we’ve got kids out there shooting before practice, I can pretty much guarantee one of them’s Anni,” the coach said. “If we have kids that are staying after practice to get shots, I can pretty much guarantee one of them is Anni.