As buzz builds around Nebraska women's basketball, Amy Williams wants Huskers to keep focus

LINCOLN — Amy Williams stood against a wall outside the Devaney Center press room, talking to a reporter about a quirk in the Nebraska women’s basketball schedule that has the Huskers in their Big Ten bye week now instead of late January.
Then Fred Hoiberg, having completed his press conference, emerged from the media room. Hoiberg strode quickly until Williams caught his eye with a wave. Hoiberg stopped and immediately praised her team's 9-0 start. For a few minutes it was just two coaches talking basketball.
Williams is having the season some hoped they’d get from Hoiberg’s team. As it prepares to host Indiana State (3-5) on Saturday, Nebraska is receiving votes in both major polls, ranked fourth in the NCAA’s first batch of NET rankings and is projected to make the NCAA tournament by ESPN.
The buzz around the team grows. Williams senses it, but doesn't want her team to pay attention to it.
She said a granular focus on each possession, practice and game has gotten NU off to a hot start.
“If you can handle the day-to-day stuff you want to go well — the chemistry, the competition, the kids that are willing to work, the true genuine, good teammates that are excited for each other’s successes — then the wins and losses kind of take care of themselves,” Williams said. “We’ve kept our focus on the process part.”
Good players help, and the offseason addition of Jaz Shelley — who’s on the Australian national team — has been the hit the Huskers hoped she would be. She leads the team in points, assists, blocks and steals. She’s second in rebounding. She almost never fouls — 12 in 245 minutes — she hits 56% of her 3-pointers, and she’s taken much of the early-game pressure off Sam Haiby.
That better allows Haiby — the team’s best athlete and most aggressive driver of the ball — to take over a game late, like she did Monday at Minnesota, when she scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter of a 70-67 win.
“In that moment there, she really wanted to win at Minnesota,” Williams said. “Her home state. Her whole family was there.”
It was the last of four straight road games for NU — victories that will keep on giving as the season progresses. Nebraska now has three home contests against mid-major foes Indiana State, Drake and Wyoming before plunging back into Big Ten play.
Pinnacle Bank Arena attendance has been above 3,000 for each home game, but with the Huskers' success, bigger crowds are coming.
“We’ve just spent a lot of time here lately talking about that, sometimes with increased success, wins, comes increased pressure, increased expectations, things like that, and we’ve tried to block all of that stuff out,” Williams said. “And stay focused on what needs to happen in this moment for us to be the best team we’re capable of.”
Scheduling note
The Big Ten originally had planned for Nebraska to host Iowa on Saturday, but three months before the league put together a Big Ten slate, NU submitted to the conference office a contract for the Indiana State home game.
The league responded by giving NU and Iowa its bye weeks now instead of in late January. The Huskers will host the Hawkeyes Jan. 9 — when the league had originally intended to have NU host Wisconsin, which has moved to Jan. 27.
The arrangement also means Nebraska and Iowa will play two times in seven days. NU heads to Iowa City Jan. 16.
Projected starting lineups
Indiana State (3-5)
F — Mya Glanton 6-0 So. 8.0 ppg
G — Marie Hunter 5-7 Sr. 9.1
G — Natalia Lalic 5-11 Sr. 6.1
G — Tonysha Curry 5-10 Sr. 3.6
G — Del’Janae Williams 5-8 Jr. 13.8
Nebraska (9-0)
F — Bella Cravens 6-3 Jr. 8.8
F — Isabelle Bourne 6-2 So. 11.0
G — Jaz Shelley 5-9 So. 15.0
G — Ashley Scoggin 5-7 So. 9.3
G — Sam Haiby 5-9 Jr. 9.0
