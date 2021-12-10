As buzz builds around Nebraska women's basketball, Amy Williams wants Huskers to keep focus

Good players help, and the offseason addition of Jaz Shelley — who’s on the Australian national team — has been the hit the Huskers hoped she would be. She leads the team in points, assists, blocks and steals. She’s second in rebounding. She almost never fouls — 12 in 245 minutes — she hits 56% of her 3-pointers, and she’s taken much of the early-game pressure off Sam Haiby.

That better allows Haiby — the team’s best athlete and most aggressive driver of the ball — to take over a game late, like she did Monday at Minnesota, when she scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter of a 70-67 win.

“In that moment there, she really wanted to win at Minnesota,” Williams said. “Her home state. Her whole family was there.”

It was the last of four straight road games for NU — victories that will keep on giving as the season progresses. Nebraska now has three home contests against mid-major foes Indiana State, Drake and Wyoming before plunging back into Big Ten play.

Pinnacle Bank Arena attendance has been above 3,000 for each home game, but with the Huskers' success, bigger crowds are coming.