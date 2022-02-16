As Nebraska heads into final month, Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby are hitting high gear

LINCOLN — The fourth quarter of any February basketball game is both the end of a sprint and the final few miles of a marathon.

By the time Valentine’s Day rolls around, teams have been playing for three months. Any energy boost from the holiday break has worn off and the adrenaline of March Madness is weeks away. Mid-February is the grind.

That’s when a team’s depth built over the course of a season, can pay off.

And after NU’s 72-55 knockout of No. 5 Indiana on Monday night, coach Amy Williams thinks that’s precisely what happened.

The Huskers, who frequently play 11 or 12 players per game, finished with a 20-8 fourth quarter against the Hoosiers, who prefer a much tighter rotation. In that quarter, NU had a 17-0 run that broke open a close game.

“We’ve been talking all year about how our depth is really going to pay off at some point, and today I thought, even if we didn’t play quite as deep into bench in this game, the fact that we’ve been able to do that all year kept our team fresher in this game,” Williams said.

Make sense?

NU had seven players log double-digit minutes against IU. Four starters logged 30 or more. That mirrors Indiana’s preference for rotating six players for regular minutes.

But the Hoosiers have been doing that for a month. The Huskers have not.

When Williams asked Sam Haiby and Jaz Shelley to play eight and 10 minutes of the fourth quarter, there was a deeper reserve.

“(It is) being able to look at (depth) as a real positive — even in a game where there wasn’t quite as many minutes,” Williams said.

Aside from last season — when roster injuries and departures forced the Huskers into a tight rotation — Williams has preferred the “more is more” approach to game management. Lots of players logging lots of minutes, spreading the load for scoring, rebounding and defense. The philosophy tends to run counter some of the top teams in the Big Ten.

IU has four starters averaging at least 30 minutes. Ohio State and Michigan have three. Maryland has two. Iowa has one, but star guard Caitlin Clark almost never leaves the floor.

Nebraska is the outlier. As it enters Thursday night’s game at Penn State, no Husker is averaging 30 minutes. Nine average double-digit minutes and 11 basically average at least 10 minutes.

Subtly, though, Williams has been tightening the rotation. In an 80-70 loss at Ohio State, a 82-63 win at Illinois and the win over Indiana, seven players averaged double-digit minutes.

Who has gained minutes?

Forward Isabelle Bourne — who’s hitting her stride averaging 12.8 points and six rebounds per game in the past five — is one of them. She logged 32, 31 and 31 minutes in the past three games, well above her 25.4-minute season average. Another: Freshman guard Allison Weidner, averaging 17 minutes this season, has logged 21, 15 and 29 minutes in the past three.

“We know how good she is at attacking the basket,” Haiby said. “No one can keep her in front.”

And the team’s top two guards, Shelley and Haiby, are playing more. Shelley had 36 minutes against Illinois and 35 against IU. Haiby, who has battled a shoulder injury, logged 35 and 32 minutes. Haiby scored 10 in the fourth quarter against Indiana.

“Issie looked me in the eye and said, ‘It’s fourth quarter, it’s your time, this is what you do best,” Haiby said.

It’s what’s NU has done best for 25 games, scoring more points in the fourth quarter than any other for the season and in league play. And in its two biggest wins — over IU and then-No. 8 Michigan — dominant, high-scoring fourth quarters put the game away.

“A couple of wins over top-10 teams in the country is something that I think will help build anybody’s resumé,” Williams said. “But we feel like we are able to show we can compete with the best teams in the country, and we want to just keep doing that. We need to be consistent with that, so that’s our next challenge, is to go on the road for our next ballgame and try to back this up with an even better performance.”

