Ashley Scoggin scores 17 in Nebraska women's loss to Iowa

IOWA CITY, IA — The Nebraska women fell to Iowa 83-75 in a close game that came down to Caitlin Clark’s 35 points and free throw opportunities.
Ashley Scoggin led the Huskers with 17 points and was 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Sam Haiby scored 14 points and Kate Cain added 12 points and 6 rebounds. Issie Bourne earned 13 points.
Mckenna Warnock drained 12 points and five rebounds. Gabbie Marshall sank 4 of 5 three-pointers for a total of 14 points.
Iowa completed 14 of 15 free throw attempts including 8 of 8 from Clark in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska committed back-to-back turnovers on their first two possessions on the game. Two points off a turnover and two three-point shots from Marshall and Clark gave Iowa a 10-2 led with 6:52 left in the first quarter. Porter drained a three-point and Bourne and Scoggin each followed up with a layup and Nebraska fought their way back to a 10-9 deficit.
While NU was surging, the Hawkeyes embraced a scoring drought that lasted over three minutes and ended by a stepback field goal from Clark with 3:25 left in the first.
Towards the end of the first period, Nebraska and Iowa hit a combined five three-pointers. Haiby added two and Porter drained one of her own. Meyer and Warnock both sink threes for the Hawkeyes which kept the game tied. Cain hit a jumper at the top of the key and sent Nebraska ahead 20-18 at the end of the first quarter.
A three-pointer from Stewart and a jumper from Scoggin kick-started NU into a 25-28 advantage early in the second quarter. Iowa closed the gap until a nearly two-minute scoring drought to end the half. Nebraska jogged into the locker room up 37-34.
The second half remained a one or two-possession game until Clark stepped to the free-throw line and sank 8 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter. Nebraska got to the free-throw line five times and completed four shots.
The Huskers locked down their spot as the likely No. 8 seed in the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament starting Wednesday.
