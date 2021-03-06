Ashley Scoggin scores 17 in Nebraska women's loss to Iowa

IOWA CITY, IA — The Nebraska women fell to Iowa 83-75 in a close game that came down to Caitlin Clark’s 35 points and free throw opportunities.

Ashley Scoggin led the Huskers with 17 points and was 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Sam Haiby scored 14 points and Kate Cain added 12 points and 6 rebounds. Issie Bourne earned 13 points.

Mckenna Warnock drained 12 points and five rebounds. Gabbie Marshall sank 4 of 5 three-pointers for a total of 14 points.

Iowa completed 14 of 15 free throw attempts including 8 of 8 from Clark in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska committed back-to-back turnovers on their first two possessions on the game. Two points off a turnover and two three-point shots from Marshall and Clark gave Iowa a 10-2 led with 6:52 left in the first quarter. Porter drained a three-point and Bourne and Scoggin each followed up with a layup and Nebraska fought their way back to a 10-9 deficit.

While NU was surging, the Hawkeyes embraced a scoring drought that lasted over three minutes and ended by a stepback field goal from Clark with 3:25 left in the first.