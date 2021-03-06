 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashley Scoggin scores 17 in Nebraska women's loss to Iowa
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Ashley Scoggin scores 17 in Nebraska women's loss to Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY, IA — The Nebraska women fell to Iowa 83-75 in a close game that came down to Caitlin Clark’s 35 points and free throw opportunities.

Ashley Scoggin led the Huskers with 17 points and was 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Sam Haiby scored 14 points and Kate Cain added 12 points and 6 rebounds. Issie Bourne earned 13 points.

Mckenna Warnock drained 12 points and five rebounds. Gabbie Marshall sank 4 of 5 three-pointers for a total of 14 points.

Iowa completed 14 of 15 free throw attempts including 8 of 8 from Clark in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska committed back-to-back turnovers on their first two possessions on the game. Two points off a turnover and two three-point shots from Marshall and Clark gave Iowa a 10-2 led with 6:52 left in the first quarter. Porter drained a three-point and Bourne and Scoggin each followed up with a layup and Nebraska fought their way back to a 10-9 deficit.

While NU was surging, the Hawkeyes embraced a scoring drought that lasted over three minutes and ended by a stepback field goal from Clark with 3:25 left in the first.

Towards the end of the first period, Nebraska and Iowa hit a combined five three-pointers. Haiby added two and Porter drained one of her own. Meyer and Warnock both sink threes for the Hawkeyes which kept the game tied. Cain hit a jumper at the top of the key and sent Nebraska ahead 20-18 at the end of the first quarter.

A three-pointer from Stewart and a jumper from Scoggin kick-started NU into a 25-28 advantage early in the second quarter. Iowa closed the gap until a nearly two-minute scoring drought to end the half. Nebraska jogged into the locker room up 37-34.

The second half remained a one or two-possession game until Clark stepped to the free-throw line and sank 8 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter. Nebraska got to the free-throw line five times and completed four shots.

The Huskers locked down their spot as the likely No. 8 seed in the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament starting Wednesday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska women's basketball team

1 of 11
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert