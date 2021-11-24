Australian Jaz Shelley, fresh off a triple-double, super-charges Nebraska's offense

“I went into the portal thinking, ‘I’m going to look at my options,' but I always had Nebraska in the back of my head,” Shelley said.

Shelley has become arguably NU’s first true point guard since Rachel Theriot. Hannah Whitish and Haiby have capably filled the role since, but Haiby in particular is a natural scorer. Shelley can do that — she’s shooting 54% from the floor and 3-point range — but she’s equally comfortable in the distribution role. Shelley can run the floor when needed or gear back into a half-court offense, which is one reason her assist-to-turnover ratio is 5-to-1.

“It’s pretty incredible,” NU coach Amy Williams said. “I think that’s what’s special — to be able to play with pace and push tempo but not be sped up. We talk a lot about being able to play with pace and space and pace and poise. She’s got those naturally, instinctively. She’s played a lot of basketball at a high level, and I think that leads to a lot of high confidence.”

Shelley also spent one year at Oregon playing with Sabrina Ionescu, the first woman or man in NCAA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. Ionescu had 26 triple-doubles in her career, and the opportunity to play with her played a factor in Shelley’s first collegiate choice.