Balanced offensive attack leads Nebraska women to win over Oral Roberts
BASKETBALL

Balanced offensive attack leads Nebraska women to win over Oral Roberts

Trinity Brady

Husker guard Trinity Brady scores against Oral Roberts.

 NEBRASKA ATHLETICS

LINCOLN — Trinity Brady led a balanced and efficient Nebraska offense with 15 points as the Huskers rolled to a 90-61 win over Oral Roberts on Friday night in its opener.

Brady was one of six Huskers in double figures. Katie Cain finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, Isabelle Bourne had 14 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Annika Stewart chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Makenzie Helms had 10 points as the Huskers shot 50% percent from the field.

Nebraska took control late in the first half. The Huskers finished the half on a 10-3 run to lead 45-35 at halftime. They scored the first six points of the second half and kept a double-digit advantage.

Nebraska stays at home to face Idaho State at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

