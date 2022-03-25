Bella Cravens leaves Nebraska women's basketball

LINCOLN — Bella Cravens, who started 32 games for Nebraska until a practice injury led to the quick ascendance of Alexis Markowski, is leaving the Husker women's basketball program.
Cravens, who averaged 5.8 points and 5.3 rebounds this season for NU, said thank you goodbye this week in a tweet. She has entered the transfer portal, a NU spokesperson confirmed Friday.
The 6-foot-3 center from Laie, Hawaii — who first came to NU after a transfer from Eastern Washington — appeared in 30 games this season. But the three she missed — starting with the Jan. 4 game against Michigan, opened the door for Markowski, the Lincoln Pius X grad who won Big Ten freshman of the year. Once Markowski started against UM - finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds — she never relinquished the spot.
Returning to the lineup Jan. 16, Cravens still proved vital in a reserve role, posting a double-double in a 82-63 win at Illinois. She struggled, however in end-of-season losses to Iowa and Gonzaga, making just 1 of 6 shots combined in those contests.
Her departure leaves NU looking for more posts to join Markowski, forward Isabelle Bourne and reserve Annika Stewart, all of whom are likely to return. Tatiana Popa — who is redshirting this season — and incoming 6-foot-6 freshman Maggie Mendelson would fit the bill, though Mendolson, as a blue-chip basketball/volleyball recruit, may not join the team right away next November.
Photos: Husker women fall short in first-round NCAA Tournament game
031922-owh-spo-nubkwjump
Husker posts like Isabelle Bourne, going for a rebound against McKayla Williams, left, and Yvonne Ejim, had a rough go on offense. Bourne and Alexis Markowski combined for 16 points Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Lincoln Journal Star
031922-owh-spo-nubkwcover
Gonzaga allows 55 points per game and held NU and Jaz Shelley to their second-lowest total this year.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Lincoln Journal Star
