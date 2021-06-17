Big Ten opponents for Nebraska women's basketball set

LINCOLN — The Big Ten set opponents for the league's women's basketball teams Thursday, and the Huskers received an attractive home slate.
NU will get Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin at home. The Michigan game will feature the return of former NU forward Leigha Brown, who left Lincoln after two seasons and transferred to the Wolverines, who may be the league favorite in 2021-22.
On the road, the Huskers will play Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.
The Huskers return all but one player, center Kate Cain, from last year's roster.
