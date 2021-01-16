Cain, Haiby near triple-doubles as Nebraska women upset No. 15 Ohio State

LINCOLN — Nebraska women’s basketball center Kate Cain knew she had to “step up” with forward Isabelle Bourne unavailable due to an ankle injury.
Cain and fellow team captain guard Sam Haiby stepped up and led the Huskers to a 63-55 victory over previously undefeated No. 15 Ohio State.
Both Cain and Haiby had near triple-doubles. Cain led the Huskers with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 9 blocks. Haiby earned her second career double-double with 11 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds. Guard Whitney Brown added 14 points.
“A triple-double is such a special thing, you don’t see it happen very often” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said. “To have two players in the same ball game to put up a (near) triple-double is really special.”
Nebraska’s defense also continues to shock and frustrate their opponents’ head coaches.
Their newest victim? Ohio State’s head coach Kevin McGuff.
The Buckeyes ended the first half with a four-minute, 47-second scoring drought before guard Braxtin Miller hit a buzzer-beater to send her team into the locker room down 30-21.
Ohio State went 9-of-37 on field goal attempts and 1-of-13 on three-pointers in the first half. Guard Madison Greene, who averages 14.3 points per game, didn’t score in the first half and finished the game with 11 points.
Nebraska earned its largest lead of the half thanks to guard Ruby Porter completing a three-pointer with 1:10 remaining in the half to booster her team to 30-19.
Cain headed into halftime with a team-high of 11 points, Brown behind her with 8 points. Haiby had just 4 points in 19 minutes.
Nebraska’s defense held guard Jacy Sheldon, who averages 18.3 points per game to 11 points.
The Huskers kept a comfortable lead until forward Dorka Juhasz sank a three-pointer with 2:05 to shink Nebraska’s lead to 57-51. Followed by a Greene three-pointer with 1:24 remaining closing the gap to 57-54.
Haiby responded was an aggressive drive, splitting Buckeye defenders, completing a layup and drawing a foul. She widened Nebraska’s lead to 60-54 with 0:44 remaining after hitting her free throw.
“That was an ice in her veins kind of moment,” Williams said.
The 5-foot-9 guard is no stranger to these types of moments. Against then-No.15 Northwestern Haiby forced her way to the basket for a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot sending the Huskers home with a 65-63 victory.
Ohio State struggled to make shots fall, finished with going 22-of-88 on field goal attempts and 5-of-27 from 3-point range.
This is the Huskers’ fifth consecutive game holding their opponents to less than 65 points. Before the matchup, Ohio State averaged 89.9 points per game and hadn’t scored less than 78 points.