Cain, Haiby near triple-doubles as Nebraska women upset No. 15 Ohio State

Nebraska earned its largest lead of the half thanks to guard Ruby Porter completing a three-pointer with 1:10 remaining in the half to booster her team to 30-19.

Cain headed into halftime with a team-high of 11 points, Brown behind her with 8 points. Haiby had just 4 points in 19 minutes.

Nebraska’s defense held guard Jacy Sheldon, who averages 18.3 points per game to 11 points.

The Huskers kept a comfortable lead until forward Dorka Juhasz sank a three-pointer with 2:05 to shink Nebraska’s lead to 57-51. Followed by a Greene three-pointer with 1:24 remaining closing the gap to 57-54.

Haiby responded was an aggressive drive, splitting Buckeye defenders, completing a layup and drawing a foul. She widened Nebraska’s lead to 60-54 with 0:44 remaining after hitting her free throw.

“That was an ice in her veins kind of moment,” Williams said.

The 5-foot-9 guard is no stranger to these types of moments. Against then-No.15 Northwestern Haiby forced her way to the basket for a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot sending the Huskers home with a 65-63 victory.

Ohio State struggled to make shots fall, finished with going 22-of-88 on field goal attempts and 5-of-27 from 3-point range.