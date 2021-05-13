 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chuck Love promoted to associate head coach for Nebraska women's basketball
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Chuck Love promoted to associate head coach for Nebraska women's basketball

Chuck Love

Chuck Love is now the associate head coach for Nebraska women's basketball. He's entering his sixth season on Amy Williams' Husker coaching staff.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take a look back at the last five season of Nebraska women's basketball.

Chuck Love has been promoted to the role of associate head coach for Nebraska women's basketball.

Amy Williams announced Love's new position Thursday. He has worked for Williams for the last decade.

Williams has maintained the same staff of three assistant coaches since she took over the Husker program in 2016. That includes Love, Tandem Mays and Tom Goehle.

Love also worked for Williams for four seasons at South Dakota before following her to Nebraska. Before that he was the head coach for the women's team at Rogers State after serving as an assistant on their men's team. He's also coached at Wayland Baptist and his alma mater, Northwestern Oklahoma State.

“We are excited to have Chuck moving into the associate head coach role with our program,” Williams said. “We have worked together for nearly a decade, and I have watched him establish himself as one of the most well-rounded and respected coaches in women’s basketball. His enthusiasm, energy, commitment and loyalty are things that we deeply value in our program.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert