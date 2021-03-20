Colorado defeats Nebraska women in the second round of WNIT

MEMPHIS — Nebraska fell to Colorado 75-71 despite a fourth-quarter comeback effort.

Sam Haiby led the Huskers with a game-high 20 points and went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Annika Stewart hit 3 of 4 from beyond the arc for 11 points. Bella Cravens scored 10 points and brought down eight rebounds. Kate Cain and Issie Bourne each added 10 points.

Guard Frida Formann led Colorado with a team-high 18 points and went 4 of 7 on three-pointers. Sophomore forward Charlotte Whittaker went 6 of 8 from the field for 15 points and earned seven boards.

Nebraska’s bigs helped keep pace with Colorado to begin the game. Cravens put up five first-quarter points. Cain and Bourne each scored four points in the first quarter.

After a layup by Bourne tying the game at 10s with 5:48 left in the first, the Buffalos embarked on a 12-2 run starting with three-pointers by Aubrey Knight and Hollingshed on back-to-back possessions.

The Huskers didn’t score for three minutes until Haiby hit both of her free throws with 0:59 left in the first. Haiby followed up with the Huskers first three-pointer of the game which gave NU a 5-0 run to enter the second quarter down 22-17.