Colorado defeats Nebraska women in the second round of WNIT

MEMPHIS — Nebraska fell to Colorado 75-71 despite a fourth-quarter comeback effort.
Sam Haiby led the Huskers with a game-high 20 points and went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Annika Stewart hit 3 of 4 from beyond the arc for 11 points. Bella Cravens scored 10 points and brought down eight rebounds. Kate Cain and Issie Bourne each added 10 points.
Guard Frida Formann led Colorado with a team-high 18 points and went 4 of 7 on three-pointers. Sophomore forward Charlotte Whittaker went 6 of 8 from the field for 15 points and earned seven boards.
Nebraska’s bigs helped keep pace with Colorado to begin the game. Cravens put up five first-quarter points. Cain and Bourne each scored four points in the first quarter.
After a layup by Bourne tying the game at 10s with 5:48 left in the first, the Buffalos embarked on a 12-2 run starting with three-pointers by Aubrey Knight and Hollingshed on back-to-back possessions.
The Huskers didn’t score for three minutes until Haiby hit both of her free throws with 0:59 left in the first. Haiby followed up with the Huskers first three-pointer of the game which gave NU a 5-0 run to enter the second quarter down 22-17.
Riding the wave of a 11-2 run, Nebraska cut Colorado’s lead to 24-23 with 7:21 left in the half on a dime pass from Scoggins to Cain down low. The Huskers didn’t score again until another Cain basket with 2:37 to play in the second quarter. The Buffalos took advantage of this scoring drought and scored six unanswered points.
Cayton knocked down a three-pointer with 1:15 to pay in the half and Stewart answered with another bucket from behind the arc. Nebraska’s spark gave Colorado a 34-31 lead heading into half time.
The Buffalos had a 10-0 scoring run in the third quarter. Stewart scored five points to carry NU back into the game and head into the final quarter down 50-47.
Whittaker put up 2 buckets earlier in the fourth quarter and Lesila Finau hit a 3-pointer to give Colorado a 57-59 lead with 8:19 to play.
Hollingshed was saddled with foul trouble throughout the game and fouled out with 3:23 remaining. The 6-3 senior forward averages 16.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game. She only had three points and three rebounds against NU.
Haiby sparked a Husker comeback on back-to-back steals during an inbounds that both resulted in layups. She scored four points in eight seconds to close CU’s lead to 68-63 with 2:14 to play.
Cayton, who shot 2 of 2 from beyond the arc, sank a three-pointer to give the Buffalos a one possession advantage with 59.6 seconds on the clock. Stewart’s three-pointer sailed through with seven second remaining to make the score 74-71 Colorado but Finau’s free throws kept NU at bay.
Nebraska ends their season 13-13 and 9-10 in the Big Ten.
Colorado advances to play the winner of Ole Miss vs. Tulane on Monday night at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
