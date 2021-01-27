'Defensive-minded' Huskers keep earning wins, while searching for offensive identity

LINCOLN — Nebraska women’s basketball fans have been waiting for coach Amy Williams’ squad to unleash an offensive onslaught and win by a comfortable margin.
Especially since NU started playing teams lower in the Big Ten standings. The Huskers play another Thursday when they host 3-10 Wisconsin — winless in the Big Ten — at 7 p.m.
The Huskers (8-5, 6-4) have shown they're capable of winning games — even against tough opponents — by excelling on defense in a combination of securing rebounds and slowing down the pace.
“We are defensive-minded,” center Kate Cain said after NU upset then-No. 15 Ohio State on Jan. 16.
Nebraska ranks No. 12 out of 14 Big Ten teams in points scored per game and No. 6 in points allowed. The Huskers are behind only Indiana — No. 16 in the AP poll — in opponents’ field-goal percentage and lead the league with 78 blocked shots. Cain alone has 40.
“Our team knows that that’s going to be our team’s best chance to try to have success and to get wins is to really commit to playing on (the defensive) side of the ball,” Williams said after the Ohio State game.
Led by Sam Haiby, the Huskers have playmakers who are capable of creating offense when the scoreboard demands it. Defense keeps NU in the running.
The Badgers will give NU a needed test on defense. In the Huskers' 76-71 loss to Minnesota on Jan. 19, the Golden Gophers sank 15 3-pointers, including five from Gadiva Hubbard.
“For us, 71 points needs to be enough,” Williams said postgame.
Sydney Hilliard leads Wisconsin in 3-point percentage (45.5). The 5-foot-11 guard averages 17 points per game and 5.7 rebounds. Forward Imani Lewis averages 8.1 rebounds per game and 13.1 points. In last season’s 65-60 Husker win, Lewis earned a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Issie Bourne, NU’s second-leading scorer, has missed the past three games with an ankle injury. Without her offensive spark, Nebraska has been forced to rely even more heavily on its defense.
The bench has recently gained reinforcements. MiCole Cayton played her first 19 minutes in a Husker uniform Monday after recovering from an offseason knee surgery. Early enrollee Kendall Coley has not played in a game but was in uniform Monday. After more practice time, she could become the Huskers' ninth available player.
If Bourne or guard Trinity Brady (ankle) are able to return, NU could have a decent-sized rotation for the first time since the beginning of the season.