'Defensive-minded' Huskers keep earning wins, while searching for offensive identity

LINCOLN — Nebraska women’s basketball fans have been waiting for coach Amy Williams’ squad to unleash an offensive onslaught and win by a comfortable margin.

Especially since NU started playing teams lower in the Big Ten standings. The Huskers play another Thursday when they host 3-10 Wisconsin — winless in the Big Ten — at 7 p.m.

The Huskers (8-5, 6-4) have shown they're capable of winning games — even against tough opponents — by excelling on defense in a combination of securing rebounds and slowing down the pace.

“We are defensive-minded,” center Kate Cain said after NU upset then-No. 15 Ohio State on Jan. 16.

Nebraska ranks No. 12 out of 14 Big Ten teams in points scored per game and No. 6 in points allowed. The Huskers are behind only Indiana — No. 16 in the AP poll — in opponents’ field-goal percentage and lead the league with 78 blocked shots. Cain alone has 40.

“Our team knows that that’s going to be our team’s best chance to try to have success and to get wins is to really commit to playing on (the defensive) side of the ball,” Williams said after the Ohio State game.