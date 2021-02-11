Despite fourth quarter run, Nebraska women fall to Iowa

LINCOLN — Nebraska was defeated by Iowa 88-81 despite a last effort run in the fourth quarter.

Guard Sam Haiby sparked a 15-3 run with 4:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. She drained two three-pointers one minute apart; Ashley Scoggin sank one of her own in between them. Nebraska cut Iowa’s lead from 78-63 to 78-74.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark buried a three-pointer along with Nebraska’s chances of a win with 1:18 remaining and 81-74 on the scoreboard. Clark finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in her 37 minutes.

Haiby earned a team-high 28 points including 13 in the fourth quarter.

“Sam had a lot of responsibility, not just leading us in scoring but trying to guard Caitlin Clark,” said Amy Williams. “I thought she did a lot of good things, it’s just a hard job to contain Caitlin Clark.”

Second-quarter adjustments helped keep the Huskers in the game. In the first quarter, guard Clark scored 13 first-quarter points. She didn’t miss a single shot going 3 of 3 beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the field. Nebraska held her to five points in the second quarter.