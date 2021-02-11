Despite fourth quarter run, Nebraska women fall to Iowa

LINCOLN — Nebraska was defeated by Iowa 88-81 despite a last effort run in the fourth quarter.
Guard Sam Haiby sparked a 15-3 run with 4:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. She drained two three-pointers one minute apart; Ashley Scoggin sank one of her own in between them. Nebraska cut Iowa’s lead from 78-63 to 78-74.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark buried a three-pointer along with Nebraska’s chances of a win with 1:18 remaining and 81-74 on the scoreboard. Clark finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in her 37 minutes.
Haiby earned a team-high 28 points including 13 in the fourth quarter.
“Sam had a lot of responsibility, not just leading us in scoring but trying to guard Caitlin Clark,” said Amy Williams. “I thought she did a lot of good things, it’s just a hard job to contain Caitlin Clark.”
Second-quarter adjustments helped keep the Huskers in the game. In the first quarter, guard Clark scored 13 first-quarter points. She didn’t miss a single shot going 3 of 3 beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the field. Nebraska held her to five points in the second quarter.
Iowa shot 78% in the first quarter but finished out the half shooting 29.4% in the following quarter. The Hawkeyes also went 1 of 6 from three in the second period.
NU started the game with back-to-back three-point shots by Sam Haiby and Issie Bourne putting the Huskers up 6-0. Scoggin drained a three-pointer of her own with 5:45 to play in the first quarter. Nebraska didn’t hit a shot behind the arc the rest of the half.
The Huskers next three-pointer came from Ruby Porter with 2:38 remaining in the 3rd quarter. They finished shooting 26.9% behind the arc.
Despite shooting 29% from the field, the Huskers kept the game close in the first half. Bourne’s shot with five seconds left, the ball rimmed out. Tomi Taiwo snagged the ball and drove it down the court for a buzz-beating layup. Iowa headed into the locker room leading 41-35.
In the first half, a scrappy Nebraska team forced 10 turnovers and won the turnover battle by four.
Coach Amy Williams said her team fighting back from a 17-point deficit showed their character.
“We’re never going to die,” she said. “We are going to continue to fight and fight and fight.”
Monika Czinano scored 17 points and had four boards. Mckenna Warnock added 19 points and six rebounds.
Behind Haiby’s 28 points, Bourne had 16 and Bella Cravens had 12 points and seven rebounds.
