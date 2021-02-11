Despite Sam Haiby sparking a fourth-quarter run, Nebraska women fall to Iowa

Williams and her team knew that containing Clark was a steep challenge, but there were other Hawkeyes they struggled to defend. McKenna Warnock added 19 points and six rebounds.

“McKenna Warnock would hit huge shot after huge shot,” Williams said. “Her 19 points, I thought, were really key.”

Monika Czinano added 17 points and four rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Second-quarter adjustments helped keep the Huskers in the game. Clark scored 13 points in the first quarter, including a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. She didn’t miss a shot, going 3 of 3 beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the field. Nebraska held her to five points in the second quarter.

Iowa shot 78% in the first quarter but 29.4% in the second. The Hawkeyes went 1 of 6 from the 3-point line in the second period. They finished the game shooting 50.8% from the floor.

NU started the game with back-to-back 3s by Haiby and Issie Bourne. Scoggin drained a 3-pointer of her own with 5:45 to play in the quarter, but Nebraska didn’t hit another 3 the rest of the half.

NU’s next 3 came from Ruby Porter with 2:38 remaining in the third quarter. The Huskers shot 26.9% behind the arc for the game.