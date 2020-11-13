Eastern Washington transfer Bella Cravens gets waiver to play for Huskers this season

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team received crucial good news before the start of the 2020-2021 season when Eastern Washington transfer Bella Cravens — who led the Big Sky Conference in rebounding last season — received immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

The 6-foot-3 Cravens now joins senior center Kate Cain, sophomore Isabelle Bourne and freshman Annika Stewart in one of the top frontcourts in the Big Ten.

“She’s just been a great addition,” Williams said of Cravens, who averaged 10.4 points and 8.5 rebounds last season at EWU. Rebounding has been a multi-year struggle for the Huskers. Cravens also has an “incredibly soft touch” around the basket, and thus finishes around the basket better, Williams said, than she expected.

Cravens is one of two Huskers to receive immediate eligibility this season. The other was former Texas Tech guard Nailah Dillard, who left a Red Raider program investigated for widespread abuse of players. The coach, Marlene Stollings, was fired in August, as a result of the investigation. Dillard should be one of Nebraska’s better defenders.

The Huskers want the same to be true of California graduate transfer MiCole Cayton, who transferred to Nebraska after multiple knee surgeries.