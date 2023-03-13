In the newest episode of Even Field, Josie Whelan and Z Long break down the Creighton's seeding in the NCAA tournament and Nebraska's spot in the WNIT.
The duo opens discuss the Bluejays earning a No. 6 seed in the tournament.
They then turn to the good and the bad of the ESPN Selection Sunday program.
They also take a look at what it means that the Jays have to prepare for two teams for their first-round matchup.
The two close out with Nebraska's spot in the WNIT and if the Huskers could win it all — like their coach Amy Williams did in 2016 at South Dakota.
