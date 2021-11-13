Everything you need to know about Nebraska women's basketball vs. Alabama A&M

Scouting

Alabama A&M scouting report: The Bulldogs come to town with a few local connections and two competitive losses to Dayton and Cincinnati. Lewis, an Omaha North graduate, is A&M’s best post player; she was first-team all SWAC in 2020 and provides the best frontcourt presence NU has faced to date. Jones, a Lincoln Northeast graduate, leads the team in assists and steals. Coach Margaret Richards, a Paul Sanderford recruit who finished her career under Connie Yori, started 69 games in Lincoln and scored 915 career points. She brought her team to NU two years ago, losing 68-46 in a sluggish game that featured 90 missed combined shots and 25 offensive rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Nebraska scouting report: The Huskers didn’t schedule Maine or Prairie View A&M in anticipation of losing, but there’s something to be said for winning by such large margins that “dominant” is a reasonable adjective. Thus far, NU has been dominant, shooting 51.4% from 3-point range, averaging 26 assists per game and outrebounding foes by 24. Considering the Huskers haven’t scored 100 points in back-to-back games since 1983, and just did so to open a season, it’s not hard to acknowledge the quality of play. Shelley has been as advertised, hitting 8 of 11 3-pointers in two games, while backup point guard and freshman spark plug Allison Weidner, the Humphrey St. Francis star, has averaged ten points and six rebounds in the opening two games. A&M will provide more of a challenge, but the Bulldogs, like the previous two opponents, won’t be able to approximate how good rival Creighton — which visits Wednesday — can be in scheming and shooting the 3-pointer.