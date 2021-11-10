Everything you need to know about Nebraska women's basketball vs. Prairie View A&M

Scouting

Prairie View A&M scouting report: The Panthers begin a four-game road stretch at Nebraska following their 83-70 win over Paul Quinn College, which plays in the NAIA. Clark, a graduate transfer from Alcorn State, is the team’s best player by some margin; last year, she was third in the SWAC with 2.2 steals per game. She gives Prairie View A&M an immediate jolt from a 3-13 season in 2020-2021. Size and stamina will be an issue against the taller, deeper Huskers, but the Panthers may stick around for a quarter or two if they can force turnovers and hit a few 3s.

Nebraska scouting report: The Huskers scored 108 points — the ninth-highest total in school history — in a 58-point romp over Maine. It was an ideal season opener for NU, which didn’t have a player log more than Scoggin’s 23 minutes. Nebraska’s 26 assists and 18-22 performance at the free throw line stood out, as well. Against the smaller Panthers, the Huskers should have their share of success in the paint, much like they did against Maine. NU’s backcourt is benefiting from asking less from Haiby — who can turn it on any time as a scorer, but shouldn’t have to carry a big load against lesser teams — and transferring some of the point guard responsibility to Shelley, who was content in the season opener to handle traffic and dish out eight assists. Among the freshmen, Alison Weidner (nine points, four rebounds) arguably had the best game. Nebraska should win by 20 or more Thursday, but don’t be stunned if Thursday seems sluggish compared to Tuesday.