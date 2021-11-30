Everything you need to know about Nebraska women's basketball vs. Wake Forest

Scouting

Wake Forest: For the first time in 30 years, the Demon Deacons advanced to the NCAA Tournament behind Spear, one of the ACC’s stars as a true freshman. She’s an elite scorer from beyond the arc and at the free throw line, and NU will have to deploy one or more of its guards — perhaps Haiby and some other backup — toward stopping her. Otherwise, Wake has been an elite defensive team in seven wins over mid-to-low major teams, allowing 48.71 points per game and just 18.1% shooting from the 3-point line. At least some of that is a function of Wake’s foes — a combined 17-23 on the season — but the Demon Deacons allow very second chance points, as well, with four players averaging five or more rebounds. Summiel, at 8.3 rebounds, leads the way. Wake Forest doesn’t force a ton of turnovers and it doesn’t tend to foul much. NU should be able to run its half-court offense.

Nebraska: On less-than-great offensive nights, Nebraska gritted its way to wins over Drexel and San Diego in a Thanksgiving tournament with key contributions from the bench — including freshman post Alexis Markowski, who All-Big Ten freshman honors — and a scoring explosion from Jaz Shelley, who is shooting 62.2% from 3-point range through seven games. Shelley had the reputation for hitting 3s at Oregon, and she’s doing so in Lincoln, along with assists and rebounds. NU has to get Bourne going after two so-so outings in San Diego, and Wake Forest is the kind athletic defense that will ask Haiby, the team’s best penetrator and at-the-rim scorer, to make the usual late-game plays she does. The Huskers’ frontcourt — Cravens and Markowski — have been tough as nails, drawing fouls and fighting on the boards, but Wake will represent the toughest challenge of the season for that duo; athletic ACC teams tend to give Nebraska a lot of fits, which is why the Huskers are just 3-6 in the event since becoming a part of it. They’re 0-4 in the event on the road and haven’t come within nine points of winning. With the addition of Shelley, NU may have the more complete team on paper, but this game will be a big litmus test in gauging how far along Nebraska is in 2021-2022.