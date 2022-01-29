Everything you need to know about Nebraska's game against Purdue

Scouting reports

Scouting Purdue: The Boilermakers, led by first-year coach Katie Geralds, have nearly doubled their win total from last season when they finished 7-16. Sophomore forward Madison Layden leads the team in scoring with 13.2 points a game. As a team, Purdue is shooting 43.1% from the field, 33.5% from 3-point range and 74.5% from the line. The Boilermakers are led defensively by Layden, who leads the team in steals with 35, and freshman forward Rickie Woltman, who leads the team in blocks with 22. Both Nebraska and Purdue defend the 3-point ball well, tied for best in the conference by holding opponents to 25.8% from beyond the arc. Purdue is coming off an 80-66 win over Minnesota on Thursday night.

Scouting Nebraska: The Huskers enter the second game of a four-game homestand following the program’s pause due to health and safety protocols. Their last game was a 77-44 win over Wisconsin on Thursday night. Freshmen forward Alexis Markowski led the Huskers with 15 points, bringing her per game average to 9.5 points. The Thursday night game was Markowski’s sixth straight game in double digits. Shelley has continued to be one of the Huskers’ best players, doing a little bit of everything. On Thursday night, Shelley didn’t score until the fourth quarter but finished with five points, nine rebounds and nine assists. The sophomore guard leads the team in scoring (13.2 ppg), rebounding (7.6 rpg), assists (4.7 apg), blocks (1.2 bpg) and steals (1.8 spg). Those numbers also put her in the top 20 in the Big Ten for each of those categories, making her the only player in the conference to do that.