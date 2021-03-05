Everything you need to know for Nebraska women's basketball at Iowa

When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
Online: BTN Plus
Radio: 105.9 FM in Omaha, 1400 AM in Lincoln
Iowa (14-10, 10-8 Big Ten)
C — Monika Czinano 6-3 Jr. 18.8 ppg
F — McKenna Warnock 6-1 So. 12.3
G — Kate Martin 6-0 So. 7.3
G — Gabbie Marshall 5-9 So. 8.4
G — Caitlin Clark 6-0 Fr. 27.1
Nebraska (11-10, 9-9)
C — Kate Cain 6-5 Sr. 10.2
F — Isabelle Bourne 6-2 So. 13.9
G — Ruby Porter 5-10 Fr. 4.7
G — Ashley Scoggin 5-7 So. 7.8
G — Sam Haiby 5-9 Jr. 17.1
Iowa scouting report: The Hawkeyes are in a “rebuilding” season, but Clark — one of the nation’s top two freshmen along with UConn's Paige Bueckers — accelerated the process, putting Iowa in good shape for an NCAA tournament bid. Clark hit six 3-pointers — including one from the midcourt logo — and scored a career-high 39 points in Iowa’s 88-81 win over the Huskers earlier in the season. She doesn't have many off nights, and her ability to hit that deep shot requires defenders to extend well beyond the 3-point line, allowing Clark, an equally good driver, to take off for the hoop. Warnock is one of the Big Ten’s best 3-point shooters, and Czinano rates as one of the league’s most consistent low-post scorers. Iowa wants to score a lot, set a blistering pace and dare the opponent to keep up. A game in the 80s on Saturday plays to Iowa’s distinct advantage. Nebraska has to slow the pace, play efficient offense and limit Iowa's chances to run.
Nebraska scouting report: If nothing else, the Huskers are well-rested. They haven’t played since Feb. 24 in a road loss at Minnesota. Three days later, Michigan State backed out of a game with NU when Minnesota put itself on COVID pause. The Spartans avoided a likely loss that would have hurt their NCAA tournament chances, while the Huskers were robbed of a senior day game. A week later, NU is trying to find a way to outplay an Iowa team that has one or two more weapons. It’ll take lots of 3-pointers — Porter and Scoggin have to be on their games — and some good fortune on the boards, especially if forward Bella Cravens can't play due to the ankle injury that's kept her out of the last three games. With a loss, the Huskers are destined for the 8/9 game in the Big Ten tournament against …Michigan State. Winner would get Maryland. Fun. Still, a win over Iowa would be a big deal. It sells well in recruiting and provides distinct momentum for a program that knows it is close to a big season. Plus, better to beat Clark now. It could get even harder after this.