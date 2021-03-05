Everything you need to know for Nebraska women's basketball at Iowa

Nebraska scouting report: If nothing else, the Huskers are well-rested. They haven’t played since Feb. 24 in a road loss at Minnesota. Three days later, Michigan State backed out of a game with NU when Minnesota put itself on COVID pause. The Spartans avoided a likely loss that would have hurt their NCAA tournament chances, while the Huskers were robbed of a senior day game. A week later, NU is trying to find a way to outplay an Iowa team that has one or two more weapons. It’ll take lots of 3-pointers — Porter and Scoggin have to be on their games — and some good fortune on the boards, especially if forward Bella Cravens can't play due to the ankle injury that's kept her out of the last three games. With a loss, the Huskers are destined for the 8/9 game in the Big Ten tournament against …Michigan State. Winner would get Maryland. Fun. Still, a win over Iowa would be a big deal. It sells well in recruiting and provides distinct momentum for a program that knows it is close to a big season. Plus, better to beat Clark now. It could get even harder after this.