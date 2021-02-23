Everything you need to know for Nebraska women's basketball at Minnesota

Minnesota scouting report: The Gophers’ season was headed into a freefall until their upset win at Nebraska. Coach Lindsey Whalen’s crew hit 15 3-pointers in that victory, erasing an early double-digit deficit along the way. Considering Minnesota normally hits 32.6% of its 3s, another night like that is unlikely, but Nebraska doesn’t want to risk it. UM has injury and illness issues. In a 32-point loss to Maryland, the team had neither Scalia (out with an illness) nor Powell, who left the game with an ankle injury. Still, if Minnesota can avoid turnovers, it can stun the Huskers. Whalen, one of the best guards in WNBA history, has experienced some highs and lows since becoming coach two years ago, but she’s got the right idea for the program: Build with youth, shoot a lot of 3s, and get better at it. Minnesota is the worst team left on Nebraska’s schedule. That might be what makes the Gophers dangerous.