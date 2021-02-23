Everything you need to know for Nebraska women's basketball at Minnesota

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Online: BTN Plus
Radio: 105.9 FM in Omaha, 107.3 FM in Lincoln
Minnesota (7-11, 6-10 Big Ten)
F — Kadi Sissoko 6-2 So. 12.9 ppg
C — Klarke Sconiers 6-2 So. 5.7
G — Alexia Smith 5-8 Fr. 4.3
G — Sara Scalia 5-10 So. 14.9
G — Jasmine Powell 5-6 So. 14.5
Nebraska (11-9, 9-8)
C — Kate Cain 6-5 Sr. 10.6
F — Isabelle Bourne 6-2 So. 14.4
G — Ruby Porter 5-10 Fr. 4.9
G — Ashley Scoggin 5-7 So. 7.9
G — Sam Haiby 5-9 Jr. 16.9
Minnesota scouting report: The Gophers’ season was headed into a freefall until their upset win at Nebraska. Coach Lindsey Whalen’s crew hit 15 3-pointers in that victory, erasing an early double-digit deficit along the way. Considering Minnesota normally hits 32.6% of its 3s, another night like that is unlikely, but Nebraska doesn’t want to risk it. UM has injury and illness issues. In a 32-point loss to Maryland, the team had neither Scalia (out with an illness) nor Powell, who left the game with an ankle injury. Still, if Minnesota can avoid turnovers, it can stun the Huskers. Whalen, one of the best guards in WNBA history, has experienced some highs and lows since becoming coach two years ago, but she’s got the right idea for the program: Build with youth, shoot a lot of 3s, and get better at it. Minnesota is the worst team left on Nebraska’s schedule. That might be what makes the Gophers dangerous.
Nebraska scouting report: NU did not have Bourne the first time it played Minnesota, and her return may make all the difference. She won Big Ten player of the week for averaging a double-double in wins against Northwestern and Penn State, and she’s back on the rocket trajectory she had before her ankle injury. If Bella Cravens is out for a third straight game — she missed the last two with ankle issues — it’s less than ideal, but NU has developed two reliable 3-point shooters in Scoggin and Annika Stewart. Scoggin has hit 13 of 26 3-pointers in her last five games. Stewart has hit 6 of 10, and could be in line for more attempts. A Nebraska win in Minneapolis would be its first since 2017.