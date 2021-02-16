Everything you need to know for Nebraska women's basketball at No. 24 Northwestern

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois
Online: BTN Plus
Radio: 105.9 FM Omaha, 107.3 FM Lincoln
Northwestern (11-4, 9-4 Big Ten)
F — Paige Mott 6-1 Fr. 2.9 ppg
G — Sydney Wood 5-11 Jr. 13.1
G — Jordan Hamilton 5-8 Sr. 9.6
G — Lindsey Pulliam 5-10 Sr. 16.0
G — Veronica Burton 5-9 Jr. 17.1
Nebraska (9-9, 7-8)
C —Kate Cain 6-5 Sr. 9.9
F — Bella Cravens 6-3 Jr. 6.5
F — Isabelle Bourne 6-2 So. 13.4
G — Ashley Scoggin 5-7 So. 7.2
G — Sam Haiby 5-9 Jr. 17.4
Northwestern scouting report: The Wildcats are headed toward another NCAA tournament bid thanks to one of the best backcourts in the Big Ten with Pulliam and Burton, who may be the league’s best defender with 4.1 steals per game. Northwestern can struggle to score — as it did in a 65-63 loss earlier this season to the Huskers — because it is only hitting 28.2% of its 3-pointers. The Wildcats get to the line 23 times per game but only make 64.1% of their free throws. For those two reasons, Nebraska has a chance to upset Northwestern again. Last year, Northwestern’s best team nearly got knocked off by the Huskers in Evanston, and the battle of NUs should be close again.
Nebraska scouting report: The Huskers have been on a bit of a rough — though not necessarily unexpected — four-game losing streak, including home losses last week to Iowa and Maryland, which simply have more shooting firepower than Nebraska. Bourne, seemingly fully recovered from an ankle injury that kept her out nearly a month, scored 33 points in her last two games after scoring just 14 total points in her first two games back. Ruby Porter had her best game as a Husker, scoring 19 in the loss to Maryland. Northwestern is perhaps the best remaining team Nebraska plays, but it’s a team the Huskers have beaten and can beat again. A win Wednesday, and perhaps Nebraska gets on a run.