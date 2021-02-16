Everything you need to know for Nebraska women's basketball at No. 24 Northwestern

Northwestern scouting report: The Wildcats are headed toward another NCAA tournament bid thanks to one of the best backcourts in the Big Ten with Pulliam and Burton, who may be the league’s best defender with 4.1 steals per game. Northwestern can struggle to score — as it did in a 65-63 loss earlier this season to the Huskers — because it is only hitting 28.2% of its 3-pointers. The Wildcats get to the line 23 times per game but only make 64.1% of their free throws. For those two reasons, Nebraska has a chance to upset Northwestern again. Last year, Northwestern’s best team nearly got knocked off by the Huskers in Evanston, and the battle of NUs should be close again.