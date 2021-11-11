 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five Huskers score in double digits as Nebraska women down Prairie View A&M
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Five Huskers score in double digits as Nebraska women down Prairie View A&M

Jaz Shelley

Nebraska's Jaz Shelley celebrates after scoring against Prairie View A&M.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take a look back at the last five season of Nebraska women's basketball.

LINCOLN — Before this season, the Nebraska women hadn't topped the 100-point mark since 2014. After Thursday, NU is 2 for 2.

Five Huskers scored in double figures while Nebraska shot 54.5% from the field to cruise past Prairie View A&M 102-47 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers have won their first two games by a combined 113 points, reaching triple digits in back-to-back contests for the first time in 1983.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Jaz Shelley led NU (2-0) with 22 points and 11 rebounds while Isabelle Bourne added 14 points. The Husker bench contributed 50 points with three backups in double figures. Lincoln Pius X grad Alexis Markowski had 14 points and six rebounds while Humphrey St. Francis grad Allison Weidner had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Point guard Sam Haiby didn't reach double figures, but in 21 minutes she had six points, eight rebounds and nine assists. In all, NU finished with 26 assists on 36 baskets.

The Huskers were locked in from the start, bolting to a 15-2 lead midway through the first quarter. NU hit 5 of 9 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes.

The lead grew to 49-29 by halftime, then Nebraska scored the first 16 points of the second half.

NU also outrebounded Prairie View A&M 62-36.

Nebraska returns to action at 2 p.m. Sunday against Alabama A&M.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert