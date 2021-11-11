Five Huskers score in double digits as Nebraska women down Prairie View A&M

LINCOLN — Before this season, the Nebraska women hadn't topped the 100-point mark since 2014. After Thursday, NU is 2 for 2.

Five Huskers scored in double figures while Nebraska shot 54.5% from the field to cruise past Prairie View A&M 102-47 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers have won their first two games by a combined 113 points, reaching triple digits in back-to-back contests for the first time in 1983.

Jaz Shelley led NU (2-0) with 22 points and 11 rebounds while Isabelle Bourne added 14 points. The Husker bench contributed 50 points with three backups in double figures. Lincoln Pius X grad Alexis Markowski had 14 points and six rebounds while Humphrey St. Francis grad Allison Weidner had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Point guard Sam Haiby didn't reach double figures, but in 21 minutes she had six points, eight rebounds and nine assists. In all, NU finished with 26 assists on 36 baskets.

The Huskers were locked in from the start, bolting to a 15-2 lead midway through the first quarter. NU hit 5 of 9 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes.

The lead grew to 49-29 by halftime, then Nebraska scored the first 16 points of the second half.

NU also outrebounded Prairie View A&M 62-36.