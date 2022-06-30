Former Husker Anna DeForge hired as assistant for Milwaukee women's basketball

Former Husker guard Anna DeForge has been hired as an assistant for the Milwaukee women’s basketball team, the school announced Thursday.

DeForge played at Nebraska from 1994-98 as well as professionally for 17 years, including eight seasons in the WNBA where she was a two-time all star.

DeForge graduated as one the best all-around players in NU program history. The Wisconsin native started 114 of 117 career games for Nebraska, finishing with 1,859 points, 804 rebounds, 392 assists and 222 steals — all in the top 10. She was named to the All-Big 12 first team her junior and senior seasons.

Following her time in the WNBA, the Montenegro national team player competed professionally in Spain, Czech Republic, Turkey and Latvia. After retiring in 2015, she has spent the past seven years providing training in the Midwest and most recently coached the Purples Aces and Barium AAU programs.

Milwaukee (15-16, 13-9 Horizon) had a subpar season after reaching the second round of the WNIT in 2020-21. The Panthers had the fourth-worst scoring offense in the Horizon League this past season.

