Former Husker Hannah Whitish signs with German Bundesliga
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Former Husker Hannah Whitish signs with German Bundesliga

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Hannah Whitish signed to play in the German Bundesliga on Monday.

Whitish, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, will play for the Rhein-Main Baskets. She finished No. 6 on NU’s career assist chart (470), and she was the first Husker to reach combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 400 assists and 200 3-pointers.

Whitish’s former teammate Maddie Simon will also play in the Bundesliga with the Avides Hurricanes.

Tags

