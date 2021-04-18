 Skip to main content
Former Husker Kate Cain signs training camp contract with Las Vegas Aces
BASKETBALL

Former Husker Kate Cain signs training camp contract with Las Vegas Aces

Kate Cain

Kate Cain signed a training camp contract with a WNBA team.

 KAYLA WOLF, THE WORLD-HERALD

The career blocked shot leader for Nebraska women's basketball has found a spot to begin her professional career.

Kate Cain signed a WNBA training camp contract with the Las Vegas Aces over the weekend.

The 6-foot-5 Cain set blocked shot records for a season (101) and a career (352) while playing for the Huskers from 2017 until this spring. Her career blocks were 114 more than NU's previous leader in that category.

Cain was a mainstay in the Husker lineup, making 117 consecutive starts. As a senior, she averaged 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 57.5% from the field and 74.1% from the foul line.

Cain had 15 career double-doubles, and she's the ninth player in program history to finish with more than 1,000 points and 750 rebounds for her career.

