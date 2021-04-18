Former Husker Kate Cain signs training camp contract with Las Vegas Aces

The career blocked shot leader for Nebraska women's basketball has found a spot to begin her professional career.

Kate Cain signed a WNBA training camp contract with the Las Vegas Aces over the weekend.

The 6-foot-5 Cain set blocked shot records for a season (101) and a career (352) while playing for the Huskers from 2017 until this spring. Her career blocks were 114 more than NU's previous leader in that category.

Cain was a mainstay in the Husker lineup, making 117 consecutive starts. As a senior, she averaged 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 57.5% from the field and 74.1% from the foul line.

Cain had 15 career double-doubles, and she's the ninth player in program history to finish with more than 1,000 points and 750 rebounds for her career.