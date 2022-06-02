 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin transfers to UNLV

LINCOLN — Ashley Scoggin, who spent most of two seasons with the Nebraska women's basketball team, has transferred to UNLV for the final part of her career.

UNLV announced the news on Thursday.

NU removed Scoggin from its roster in late February due to an incident at Penn State that also involved former Husker women's basketball assistant Chuck Love, The World-Herald has confirmed. Nebraska severed its relationship with Love in May.

While Scoggin was removed from the team, she remained on scholarship with the school, and entered the transfer portal and selected the Rebels.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

