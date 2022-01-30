Freshmen Allison Weidner, Alexis Markowski spark Nebraska to win over Purdue

“I kind of adjusted, and they told me that I needed to finish, and I know I needed to, so I went out there and finished,” she said.

Isabelle Bourne and Sam Haiby also scored in double figures for the Huskers (15-4, 4-4 Big Ten). Bourne had 14 points, Haiby 12. Jaz Shelley added eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Overall, Nebraska shot 50% (29 of 58) from the field and 11 of 20 (55%) from 3.

Jayla Smith led Purdue (13-8, 4-6) with 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting. The Boilermakers' leading scorer, Madison Layden (13.2 per game), exited with what appeared to be an injury with 6:08 left in the second quarter and did not return.

Purdue could never generate a sustained offense, shooting 36.2% from the field. And the Huskers, one of the Big Ten's best perimeter defenses, held the Boilermakers to 10 of 31 from beyond the arc, something coach Amy Williams had mixed feelings about.

In the first half, Purdue was 3 for 15 from 3 before shooting 7 of 16 in the second half.

“I didn’t know if we could win against Purdue if we let them hit 10 3s,” Williams said. “The only real saving grace is we hit 11.”